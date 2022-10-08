GLOUCESTER Magpies Rugby League Club wound up the season with the presentation held at Club Gloucester, attended by more than 100 people.
With Norm Bartlett cooking the meat and Col Hebblewhite cooking the vegies, the night was always going to be a success. A beautiful meal it was and the footy club can't thank you both enough. To the six young ladies who served and washed up, also we can't thank you enough.
First presentation was that of the jumpers the players wore in their position through out the year.
After that the first award was the most points which went to our young five-eighth Darcy Alladice. The next award was most tries and this went to flying centre Johny Cornelius after a very strong season.
Hayden Tull received the coach's award. Hayden's experience was a major help to Anthony Alladice throughout the year. Club persons of the year was next. These two are our money makers - barman Adam Berry and Nick Neilson. They have been doing it for seven years and never miss a beat.
Rookie of the year was Sam Murray, who is in his very early 30s but in his first year of senior footy and as a most deserving winner.
Kyle Predebon was a clear cut winner for best forward and Darcy Alladice took out the best back award, neither missed a game during the year. Two other players, Sam Murray and Gloucester`s answer to Mr Perpetual Motion, Riley Collins, also didn`t miss a game so all four were our ironmen for the year.
In fact Riley has not missed a game in the seven years he has played so has played close to 120 or more games straight.
Guest speaker Rob Relf, a Gloucester junior who played in the NRL with Canterbury, gave an insight into where it all started, what it takes to make it the NRL, life after footy and how he has taken to flattening blokes on the cricket field.
The Bert Gallagher award is for an official who helped out through the year, whether it be filling water bottles, helping at training, lifting eskies on and off the bus or being ball boy. Travis Alladice was the winner and very much deserved. Players' player was Darcy Alladice who had a great second year of senior league.
So to the big one - player of the year. With three rounds to play four were in contention - Darcy Alladice, Kyle Predebon, Sam Murray and Riley Collins. Kyle Predebon prevailed with two great games to finish off the regular season to take out the major award. He had a great year and I don`t think you will see a front rower score tries from 60 metres out like this bloke does.
As we hadn't had a presentation for three years there were six more special awards. There were six life memberships. These blokes had played, coached, been on the committee, been executives, sold raffle tickets and won grand finals for our great little club. Scott Wratten, Mathew Higgins, Hayden Tull, Simon Hitchcock, Andrew Middlebrook and Craig Murray were all awarded the highest honor.
- Summy
