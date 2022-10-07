Three of the best trampoline parks in Melbourne: A comprehensive review

Trampoline parks are always a great option if you're looking for a fun day out with the family. Picture Shutterstock

Trampoline parks are always a great option if you're looking for a fun day out with the family. Melbourne is home to some of the best trampoline parks in the country, and we've put together a comprehensive review of three of our favorites. So whether you're after an adrenaline rush or just want to let your kids burn off some energy, read on for our top picks of trampoline in Melbourne.

1. Bounce Inc

Bounce Inc is one of the most popular trampoline parks in Melbourne, and for a good reason. They have a vast range of trampolines, from small ones for kids to large ones for adults, plus they have trampolines with unique features like foam pits and obstacle courses. They also have a cafe so you can refuel after all that jumping around!

They also offer trampoline classes for those who want to learn new tricks.

2. Jump Central

If you've ever longed to dunk a basketball or just want to jump really high, Jump Central is the place for you. They have special trampolines designed for maximum airtime, plus a giant foam pit to dive into. They also have a range of other activities like rock climbing and dodgeball, so there's something for everyone.

Jump Central is ideal for those who want to let loose and have some fun. It's also great for groups, as there's plenty of space to run around and explore.

3. Flip Out Trampoline Park

Flip Out Trampoline Park is an excellent choice if you're looking for a trampoline park that's a bit different from the others. They have a main arena, junior arena, parkour arena, ninja course, junior soft play area, rock climbing walls, and airbags. So there's definitely something for everyone!

Moreover, their cafe serves some delicious food and drinks, so you can refuel after all that fun.

Flip Out Trampoline Park is a great choice if you're looking for a trampoline park in Melbourne that has a bit of everything.

How to Choose the Best Trampoline Park for You

Now that you know a bit more about three of the best trampoline parks in Melbourne, how do you choose which one is right for you? Here are a few things to consider:

Location: All three parks are located in different parts of Melbourne, so choose one that's convenient for you. You might also want to consider whether you want an indoor or outdoor park.

Prices: All three parks have different pricing structures, so consider how much you're willing to spend. Whether you're on a budget or want to splash out, there's a park for you.

Activities: Think about what kind of activities you're interested in. Any of these parks will be great if you just want to jump around. It's still worth considering whether you might want to try something else like rock climbing or dodgeball, as this will narrow down your options.

At the end of the day, the best trampoline park for you is the one that suits your needs and preferences. So think about what you're looking for, and then head down to one of these parks and have some fun!

What to wear to a trampoline park

Now that you know how to choose the best trampoline park for you, it's time to think about what to wear. There are a few things to keep in mind:

You'll be doing a lot of jumping, so wear comfortable clothes that won't restrict your movement. You might want to wear clothes that you don't mind getting dirty, as trampolines can be dusty. If you're going to an indoor park, you might want to bring a jacket as the air conditioning can make it quite cold. Make sure you wear closed-toe shoes, as flip-flops and sandals are not allowed on the trampolines.

Now that you know what to wear, you're all set to have some fun at a trampoline park! So round up your friends, choose a park, and get jumping!

Final words

So there you have it, our comprehensive review of three of the best trampoline parks in Melbourne. Whether you're after an adrenaline rush or just want to let your kids burn off some energy, one of these parks is sure to be perfect for you.