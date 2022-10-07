Gloucester Advocate

Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group hosted holiday fun day at Minimbah Gardens

October 7 2022 - 7:00am
A variety of activities were held at the fun day at Minimbah Gardens. Picture supplied

On Tuesday 27th September, Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group (BWNG) hosted a holiday fun day at Minimbah Gardens.

Local News

