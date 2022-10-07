On Tuesday 27th September, Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group (BWNG) hosted a holiday fun day at Minimbah Gardens.
The sun was shining, the park was looking amazing and the event was a huge success, according to feedback from both children and parents. The event saw at least 200 people attending the gardens.
The kids had a fun-filled day with face painting, hair weaves, clay modelling, arts and crafts, sports activities, boomerang throwing and a treasure hunt.
With fantastic involvement from the kids, we planted more than 30 new natives and bush tucker plants around the gardens. The kids loved learning about what the plants are and their uses.
We were also lucky to have a demonstration by local paramedic Jodie House on how to use a snake bite kit, plus free snake bite kits were available for attendees.
The day was topped off with a free sausage sizzle, fruit, lemon myrtle and strawberry gum tea, drinks and cake.
We would like to thank all the volunteers and providers for their assistance on the day.
The day was made possible via funding through the NSW government's Regional Youth Spring Holiday Break Program.
