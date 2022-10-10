People of all ages can take part in The Great Aussie Bird Count from October 17-23.
MidCoast Council and BirdLife Australia need local information about our bird populations.
Yearly data collected since the onset of The Count in 2014 has given BirdLife Australia solid insight into how Australian parrots are faring. However, existing data poses questions about the future of vibrant native parrot species, including the Eastern rosella and the Australian ringneck.
By participating in the Aussie Bird Count, you will not only help BirdLife Australia uncover information about native parrots, but also enable the peak body of birds to learn more about the common species that live where people live.
To take part in The Great Aussie Bird Count, head outdoors and have your binoculars handy from October 17-23.
Take a seat for 20 minutes in your garden, the local park, at the beach, or even down your main street. Note down all the bird species that you see.
There are more than $10,000 worth of prizes being given away as part of this year's count. For more information on the Aussie Backyard Bird Count, go to www.aussiebirdcount.org.au.
You can register online and submit your completed count via the online web form at aussiebirdcount.org.au.
If you have any questions, The Great Aussie Bird Count app has a handy field-guide to help you identify the birds.
