Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester Thunderbolts swimming club about to kick off a new season

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated October 10 2022 - 10:53pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Gloucester Thunderbolts swimming club is getting ready to hit the pool and they're looking for new members.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.