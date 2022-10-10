Gloucester Thunderbolts swimming club is getting ready to hit the pool and they're looking for new members.
With the new swimming season beginning Thursday, October 13, the family friendly club welcomes all ages and abilities in a friendly non-competitive atmosphere that is fun for all.
The club meets 6pm Thursday evenings throughout the season at the Gloucester pool in Denison Street, and provides an enjoyable and inclusive experience for all, according Thunderbolts club treasurer, Cara Gruisinga.
"It's a great atmosphere that we have down here where everyone encourages each other. We have adults swimming as well, so it's a great family evening," Cara said.
The club runs events ranging from 25 metre freestyle up to the 1500 metre freestyle with all the other events in between.
We're encouraging them that it's not based on the competitive side. It's just them trying to do their best that they can and trying to beat their personal best times- Cara Gruisinga
However, the club philosophy is one where swimmers are encouraged to measure their success against their own progress, rather than race results against others.
"We've had a lot of new younger swimmers come through the Learn to Swim program, and we've been getting a lot of those kids ready to move up into the swimming club," Cara said.
"We're encouraging them that it's not based on the competitive side. It's just them trying to do their best that they can and trying to beat their personal best times."
Potential new members are offered a two week free trial for them to come along and give it a go before deciding if they want to continue.
If you are interested in joining the Gloucester Thunderbolts, or going along to their free introductory evenings, you can contact club officials via the email; gloucesterthunderboltsswimclub@outlook.com
RELATED: Thunderbolts are back in the pool
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.