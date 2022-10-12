Work to conserve several Upper Hunter Electorate memorials will start soon following an injection of cash from the NSW Government's $125,000 Community War Memorials Fund.
Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott said the money, $9000 for the Stroud War memorial and $3000 for the Singleton Cenotaph, would be used to protect and repair the war memorials.
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell welcomed the investment, saying the funding would ensure the memorials' presence in the community is secured for future generations.
"Our region has a proud military history and I'm thrilled to see locals actively working to conserve sites that recognise this service and sacrifice," Mr Layzell said.
"The Singleton Cenotaph in Burdekin Park and Stroud's Great War Memorial located at the showground along with the Stroud Cenotaph in Memorial Avenue hold special significance to their community and I am pleased to see that they have received this funding.
"The Singleton and Stroud memorials are among 20 projects receiving grants of up to $10,000 to conserve, repair and protect the State's existing war memorials."
Minister Elliott said 39 applications were received for the first round of funding, from a range of organisations including RSL sub-branches, local councils, and community committees to help support war memorials in communities across NSW. Round two of the Community War Memorials Fund opens on Remembrance Day, November 11, 2022 and closes on February 13, 2023.
"This funding is vital in helping community groups maintain, restore and repair war memorials across NSW as they commemorate the sacrifice of service men and women.
"For more than 100 years, war memorials have been bringing local communities together to remember and reflect the service and sacrifice of our veterans," Mr Elliott said.
For more information, visit: https://www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/heritage/community-war-memorials-fund/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.