Gloucester Advocate

Stroud and Singleton war memorials receive funding under Community War Memorials Fund

October 12 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veterans Minister David Elliott and Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell at Singleton Cenotaph. Picture supplied

Work to conserve several Upper Hunter Electorate memorials will start soon following an injection of cash from the NSW Government's $125,000 Community War Memorials Fund.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.