Gloucester Pre School director Elizabeth Price wins the Individual Leadership award

October 10 2022 - 9:00am
Winner of the Individual Leadership award at the 2022 HESTA Early Childhood Education and Care Awards, Elizabeth Price.

Gloucester Pre School and Early Years Learning Centre director, Elizabeth Price, has received the prestigious Individual Leadership award at the 2022 HESTA Early Childhood Education and Care Awards.

