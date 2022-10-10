Gloucester Pre School and Early Years Learning Centre director, Elizabeth Price, has received the prestigious Individual Leadership award at the 2022 HESTA Early Childhood Education and Care Awards.
Elizabeth, who has been in the role for the past decade, was recognised for her commitment to challenge and inspire the children in her care through natural learning environments.
During that time she has built a service grounded in nature pedagogy, and which reflected the unique community and environment.
"I think it's just a recognition of the ongoing work that we have been doing for the last 10 years of the preschool to embrace national quality standards and push high quality education and care for children, but also showing what rural communities can do when they basically put their mind to it," Elizabeth said.
Developed in close consultation with the community, industry leaders and the children, this learning environment has supported children to solve problems, improve their physical development and increase their sense of social responsibility towards their peers.
With plans for the centre to become carbon neutral, Elizabeth led the centre's work on a sustainability project book. The book is a collaboration between staff, children, families and the wider community to develop new practices and skills that aim to minimise the centre's environmental footprint.
We can build something that will hopefully showcase to other services across Australia what's possible when funds are reinvested back into children and community on an ongoing basis- Gloucester Preschool and Early Learning Centre director, Elizabeth Price
Elizabeth plans to further expand the centre to reflect the needs of the community and is working to deepen its positive environmental footprint.
"The preschool has just purchased an additional block of land, so we aim to reflect on the community needs, reflect on how we can continue to support children and that will be reflected in the way we develop that land," Elizabeth said.
"There will be a lot of consultation going on, both with children, staff, parents and communities so that we can build something that will hopefully showcase to other services across Australia what's possible when funds are reinvested back into children and community on an ongoing basis."
The awards were announced at a function in Canberra on Friday, October 7.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.