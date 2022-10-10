Close finish in veterans golf

There were four golfers all within one point of each other at the top of the leader board in Gloucester's Veteran Golf event on Tuesday last, October 5.
And maybe it was the early 8am start to herald the first event in summertime for 2022 that encouraged a field of 24 on a day that was fine and warm after a cool start in an Individual Stableford sponsored by the Veteran Golfers.
The winner, Ken Kelly, scored 35 stableford points to place him one point ahead of a pack of three players who headed the ball winners for the day: Kev Arney, Denver Webb and Trevor Sharp each scored 34 stableford points; Karen Howarth, Peter Buettel and Lesly Harrison also won balls some three points back on 31.
Nearest-to-the-Pins were won by Denver Webb at the 4th and 13th holes while at the longer 6th and 15th holes that honour was won by Lesly Harrison and Ken Kelly.
On Tuesday, October 11 the Gloucester Veteran Golfers played an Individual Stroke event sponsored by Anne and Ian Maggs.
The following Tuesday there will be an Irish Four Ball with an Individual Stableford in conjunctions.
Gloucester golfer Lesly Harrison receiving her medal from the day's starter, Myrelle Fraser. Picture supplied
On a fine but cloudy morning, 11 ladies took part in the fifth Monthly Medal competition for the year. It was nice to see the course in good condition despite the recent rain, although bunkers were out of play with water still lying in some.
The medal was won by Lesly Harrison with an excellent score of 35 stableford points. We expect to see Lesly's handicap coming down after this performance.
Runner up was Dale Rabbett with 31 points and nearest the pin was won by Karen Howarth and Myrelle Fraser.
