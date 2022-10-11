Gloomy skies don't stop bowls competitions

Saturday Mixed Bowls, October 1
Another good turn up of 20 bowlers on a gloomy Saturday morning. The money winners were Sue Bryant, Rob Gibson and Jim Henderson.
Results were:
Sue Bryant, Rob Gibson, Jim Henderson defeated Penny Gibson, Steve Kriss, Ken Bryant 22-17 (15+5).
David Hjorth, John Andrews defeated John Hughes, Kevin Everett 21-11 (14+10).
Terry Davies, Nico Duynhoven defeated Bruce Fraser, Luis Urby 22-16 (14+6).
Anne Andrews, Di Pritchard, Tony Tersteeg defeated Julie Kriss, Jill Everett, Gary Spokes 16-14 (14+2).
Thursday Men's Bowls, October 6
The gods smiled upon us and we were able to get through the day without any interruption of rain.
Another good starting field of 30 bowlers. Good to see Gordon Pritchard back after his long lay up.
The winners on the day with a big score were Ian Tull, Col Hebblewhite, Andrew Henderson.
Results were:
Ian Tull, Col Hebblewhite, Andrew Henderson defeated Noel Cook, Beau Hebblewhite, Luis Urby 24-9 (20+15).
Don Mehiloff, Gordon Pritchard, John Andrews defeated Robert Cross, Bob Newitt, Kevin Everett 28-16 (19+12).
Norm McLeod, Mike Sheely, Bruce Wilson defeated Rob Gibson, Alec Laurie, Tony Tersteeg 29-15 (18+14).
Terry Davies, Steve Kriss, Gary Spokes defeated Terry Carson, Peter Sansom, Vic Hebblewhite 29-13 (17+16).
Harry Cox, George Wisemantle, Stephen Hurworth defeated Dennis Bartlett, Jim Henderson, Kevin Burley 18-17 (15+1).
Hebby's Day, October 8
Congratulations to the Hebby's Day winners Wayne Wright, Noel James, Steve Pell and Peter Schroeder.
The runners-up were John Andrews, Bob Newitt, Bob Charman and Jim Henderson.
This annual event is proudly sponsored by Hebby's Bakery, who we sincerely thank.
Women's bowls, October 5
With very overcast skies and rain threatening we managed to get the semi final of the Championship Pairs played with the following results:
Pat Cox and Norma Relf defeated Margaret Andrews and Val Pritchard 20-13.
Joan Ridgeway and Bev Germon defeated Lorraine Ratcliffe and Jenny Burley 23-15.
Finals of the Pairs will be played on October 12 between Pat Cox and Norma Relf to play Joan Ridgeway and Bev Germon.
Results of the social games played are:
D Lockwood, J Everett and K Green defeated D Lockwood, J Sheely and B Murray 20-14.
J Kriss, P West and K Heininger defeated J Hurworth, C Wallace and H Banks 19-11.
Entries for the Triples Championship will close on October 12.
