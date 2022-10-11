Visitors welcome on shoot days at Gloucester Rifle Club

Sunday Target Shoot, October 2
In mild conditions at 700 yards on Sunday October 2, in free-class fullbore new member Damian Rolvink posted a fine 88.1 and visitor Rod Davies a super single round of 58.3/60 - and Damian a ripping single round of 56.3 using one of Rod's rifles. Impressive!
In 25 metre rimfire Laurie Smith posted a ripping 246, just pipping Doug Clarke on a ripping 243.
Next shoot will be on Sunday October 16, with fullbore at 300 metres from 8.30am and 50 metre rimfire from 11.
Visitors are welcome on shoot days, and enquiries regarding club activities and firearms licensing may be made to Steve Pennicuik on 0427 059 717.
The next Firearms Licensing Course is planned for Saturday, November 12 - with early prior bookings with Steve being essential.
