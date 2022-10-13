Gloucester Advocate
State government offers $100 voucher for First Lap learn to swim program

October 13 2022 - 1:00am
Gloucester parents are being encouraged to take advantage of the First Lap learn to swim program with a $100 state government voucher available.

