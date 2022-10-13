Gloucester parents are being encouraged to take advantage of the First Lap learn to swim program with a $100 state government voucher available.
Upper Hunter MP Dave Lysell said the program helps families across NSW access swimming lessons with registered First Lap providers to ensure more children have vital water safety and survival skills so they are safe in the water this summer.
Gloucester swimming pool is a First Lap provider.
Children must be aged between three and six years with the voucher only able to be used for a program of at least five structured and supervised swimming lessons, which are either intensive (daily) or regular weekly lessons.
Parents can redeem the voucher via the Service NSW app, by calling 13 77 88 or visiting the Service NSW website: www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-first-lap-learn-swim-voucher
