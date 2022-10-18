Gloucester Fire and Rescue are helping to keep the community safe by providing free smoke alarm tests for residents.
The initiative is in response to the large number of house fires occurring throughout NSW, and is a proactive measure aimed at reducing the risk of harm to people and damage to property.
Deputy captain of Gloucester Fire and Rescue station, Michael Fenning, says while Gloucester has fortunately been spared this sort of disaster in recent times, it is important to always take precautions.
"The free smoke alarm test is a statewide initiative because there's been a massive increase in houses burned to the ground that didn't have smoke alarms, or had alarms that weren't working," Michael said.
To maximise the effectiveness of the campaign, Michael is urging residents to book for their free smoke alarm test to take place on Saturday, October 29.
"We're urging people to book for the 29th by ringing the Gloucester fire station. Just put your name down and we'll book a time closer to the day and go there and test them, and if they're faulty, we can replace them," Michael said.
"The service is open to everyone, but we're really targeting the elderly. But anyone can ring up and we'll come and do it for them."
If you'd like Gloucester Fire and Rescue to check your smoke alarm, call them on 6558 1703.
