While school students up to year 11 returned to classrooms after spring school holidays, year 12 students have now finished their secondary schooling and are currently sitting their HSC exams.
Ahead of the school holidays, the Class of 2022 spent the week having fun with dress-ups, water games and more, prior to being farewelled by the school community.
With only 26 students in this year's cohort, year 12 advisor Tony Kingston described them as "small in number, high in quality".
"I openly admit to being biased but I do think that the class of 2022 is a special group," he said.
"You share a wonderful comraderie amongst you and you are a friendly, caring, courteous, respectful and talented group of people."
A highlight of the week's festivities was the breakfast for students, their families, and staff, followed by the Year 12 Graduation Assembly, where special and academic awards were presented, as follows.
Gloucester High School Captain: Hayley Connell and Lynelle Hester
Gloucester High School Senior SRC: Emma Elder, Jessica Kernahan and Emily Walker
Defence Force Long Tan Leadership and Teamwork Award: Lynelle Hester. This award is given to a student who demonstrates leadership and teamwork within both the school and the community, displaying strong values, such as doing one's best, respect for others and 'mateship'.
Ampol Award for the Best All Rounder: Jessica Kernahan. This award recognises commitment in academic, leadership, sporting and community service activities.
Reuben F Scarf Award for Commitment: Anna-Rose Seale and Daphne Wilkes. This award recognises consistent effort and desire to improve.
Gloucester High School Award: Laura Stone. This award recognises achievement through motivation and commitment.
Gloucester High School Service Award: Anna-Rose Seale for outstanding commitment and service to performing musical events for Gloucester High School throughout her school career. Donated by Mrs Judith Ingram.
Gloucester High School Service Award: Hayley Connell for commitment and service to Gloucester High School throughout her school career. Donated by Gloucester High School P&C.
GHS Black OPAL Award 2022: Laura Stone for achieving the greatest amount of Black OPAL Awards for 2022 (Ongoing Performance Assessment Log), awarded every four weeks for engagement, enthusiasm, effort and application in the classroom.
Raymond Burton Memorial Prize: Emma Elder for spirited effort. Donated by Mrs K Braunton in memory of Raymond Burton, former student of Gloucester High School
Derek Kerry Memorial Science Award: Laura Stone. This award is given to a student who demonstrates commitment and understanding of science concepts. Donated by Mrs Suzanne Landers in memory of Derek Kerry, former student and teacher of Gloucester High School.
Tim Westcott Memorial Award: Anita Jackson for exemplary commitment to drama. Donated by Gloucester Arts Cultural Council (GACCI) in memory of Tim Westcott, former teacher and member of GACCI.
Leone Hooke Memorial Award: Laura Stone for excellence in English. Donated by the Hooke family in memory of Leone Hooke, former teacher at Gloucester High School.
P&C Ag Sub-Committee Agricultural All Rounder Award: Jessica Kernahan and Julius Hollingsworth, for commitment and application to agriculture.
Turner Freeman Award: Daphne Wilkes for achievement in Business Studies. Donated by Turner Freeman Lawyers.
Mid Coast Connect Vocation Education and Training (VET) Award: Macy McMillan. This award is given to a student who displays excellence in vocational education and training. Donated by Mid Coast Connect.
NSW Premier's Sporting Challenge Medal: Tanai O'Brien for commitment and contribution to sport and physical activity programs.
Laura Stone
Daphne Wilkes
Anita Jackson
Bronwyn Battle
James Breakwell
Hayley Connell
Emma Elder
Melia Gauci-Mulder
Cooper Harrod
Lynelle Hester
Bailey Hughes
Jessica Kernahan
Macy McMillan
Haden Rae
Georgia Schultz
Anna-Rose Seale
Brooke Willis
Tanai O'Brien completed a school-based traineeship at the Gloucester Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Human Services (Nursing).
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.