Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester High School 2022 Year 12 awards and farewell

By Julia Driscoll
October 13 2022 - 7:00am
Cupcakes for year 12, a group small in number but high in quality. Picture supplied

While school students up to year 11 returned to classrooms after spring school holidays, year 12 students have now finished their secondary schooling and are currently sitting their HSC exams.

