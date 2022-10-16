Learn about hippeastrums with Gloucester Garden Club

The next meeting of Gloucester Garden Club will be held on Wednesday, October 26 from 10am at the home of Kevin and Kim Arney, 38A Moonlight Circuit, Gloucester. Drive south of the town and turn left into Jacks Road just past the Golf Club. Moonlight Circuit is down there on the left. Look for the Garden Club flags and sign.
The guest speaker this month will be Pearl Beggs, talking about the propagation of hippeastrums.
Please bring a chair, a hat, something to share for the morning tea table, your mug, competition flower or fruit and vegetable entries and anything of gardening interest for Show and Tell.
Friends and visitors are most welcome.
