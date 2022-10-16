Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
What's on

Learn about hippeastrums with Gloucester Garden Club

Updated October 17 2022 - 4:10am, first published October 16 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Learn about the propagation of hippeastrums at the next Gloucester Garden Club meeting. Picture Pexels

The next meeting of Gloucester Garden Club will be held on Wednesday, October 26 from 10am at the home of Kevin and Kim Arney, 38A Moonlight Circuit, Gloucester. Drive south of the town and turn left into Jacks Road just past the Golf Club. Moonlight Circuit is down there on the left. Look for the Garden Club flags and sign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.