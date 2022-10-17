The members of Gloucester VIEW (Voice, Interest, Education of Women) Club cordially invite any VIEW Club member and their guests to celebrate with them at their Christmas luncheon at Club Gloucester on Tuesday, December 20.
It will be a day of friendship, food and fun - lots of frivolity guaranteed.
Members and guests are invited to join in the fun and sparkle in Christmas colours, as the theme of the day is 'The Colours of Christmas'.
The major fundraiser of artist Bev Barbour's pastel depiction of irises will be drawn at this meeting. Tickets for the raffle are $2 each and are available at the November and December luncheons. Funds raised assist the five The Smith Family's Learning for Life students that the VIEW Club supports.
There will also be a Trading Table, Lucky Door prize, raffles, and Club 100 will also be running so bring some extra coin - you could be a lucky winner!.
Be at Club Gloucester (Gloucester Soldiers' Club) at 32 Denison Street from 11am for 11.30am start.
Cost is $30 per person.
RSVP no later than Thursday, December 15 to Pat on 0488 430 001 (please leave a message if unattended) or email Bev at mayburybev@gmail.com.
