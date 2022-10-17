Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester VIEW Club members and guests are invited to a Christmas luncheon

October 17 2022 - 6:30pm
The theme for the Gloucester VIEW Club Christmas luncheon is The Colours of Christmas. Picture Pixabay

The members of Gloucester VIEW (Voice, Interest, Education of Women) Club cordially invite any VIEW Club member and their guests to celebrate with them at their Christmas luncheon at Club Gloucester on Tuesday, December 20.

