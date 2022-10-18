GLOUCESTER'S Manning tier 1 cricket campaign had a disastrous start when the Bushmen were dismissed for just 34 in reply to Wingham's innings of 143 in the round two clash at Gloucester.
Harry Clarke provided nearly half of the tally when he top scored with 16.
Wingham won the toss and elected to bat. The visitors were away to a flyer with openers Dave Rees and Ryan McDermott putting on 98 before Rees was dismissed for a big hitting 64. This included four sixes and three boundaries. Rees faced 78 balls,
However, Sam Pickworth and Jye Barkwell clawed Gloucester back into the contest as Wingham crashed to be 7/110. Ryan Smoothy provided some stern resistance for Wingham and his unbeaten 25 helped bolster the score to 143. Still, it was a great fightback by the Gloucester trundlers.
Pickworth was the star, taking 5/37 from eight overs. Barkwill's eight frugal overs cost just six runs and he took two wickets. Five of his overs were maidens.
However, Gloucester lost opener Landon Blissett early in the run chase and things got progressively worse from there. Clarke was by far the best of the batters, his innings lasting 38 balls, but it was a lone hand.
Barkwell, with 5, was the second top score in what was a dismal day for the Bushmen batters. Smoothy produced a splendid all-round performance for Wingham by claiming 6/8.
Six sides will contest this season's tier 1 competition.
Meanwhile the Mid North Coast inter-district cricket competition will be resurrected this season.
Teams from the Manning, Macleay and Hastings associations will be involved in First XI, over 35s and colts.
The age group for the colts has yet to be determined, with under 18s under consideration.
Inter-district First XI matches ended when the Mid North Coast Premier League started in the 2017/18 season. This involved first grade sides from three associations.
Despite making a promising start, the premier league eventually went by the wayside, with clubs returning to their own associations.
Gloucester fields a team in the Manning tier 1 competition and those players will be eligible for selection in the inter-district First XI.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
