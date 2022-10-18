Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester's Manning tier I cricket match against Wingham

By Mick McDonald
October 18 2022 - 7:00am
Skipper Harry Clarke top scored for Gloucester with 16 in the clash against Wingham, but it was a lone hand.

GLOUCESTER'S Manning tier 1 cricket campaign had a disastrous start when the Bushmen were dismissed for just 34 in reply to Wingham's innings of 143 in the round two clash at Gloucester.

