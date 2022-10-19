Acclaimed saxophone group Nexas Quartet are on their way to Gloucester, bringing their unique sonic experience that has to be witnessed first hand to be truly appreciated.
The group will be performing at the Gloucester Citizens Centre at 4pm on Saturday, November 12 as part of their NSW Music in the Regions tour.
This year also marks the quartet's 20th anniversary and though they have toured regionally since the group's inception, this will be their first time appearing in Gloucester.
According to founding member Jay Byrnes, the group is excited to be bringing their music to regional venues.
"We really appreciate audiences in regional areas," Jay said.
"We feel a great energy when we're on stage from those audiences, particularly because often regional audiences don't have as much access to live music."
The quartet's 'The French Saxophone' program will feature pieces by famous French composers Claude Debussy and Alfred Desenclos, Australian composer Lyle Chan, and even a jazz-influenced orchestral piece by American composer George Gershwin.
The performance has been organised through a collaboration between Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council Inc (GACCI) and Music in the Regions - an independent touring organisation connecting classical musicians with regional audiences across NSW.
GACCI president, Anne Keen, said: "It's thrilling to be able to bring high-calibre music like this to Gloucester. Such a perfect way to spend an afternoon."
At the forefront of chamber music, Nexas Quartet are leaders in promoting existing and creating new repertoire for the saxophone quartet.
Collaborating with a wide range of artists has been at the forefront of Nexas' endeavours. The quartet has performed with some of Australia's finest musicians including Peter Coleman-Wright (opera singer), Piers Lane (pianist), Gerard Willems AM (pianist), Frank Celata (SSO clarinettist), Daniel Rojas (pianist), Stephen Cuttriss (bandoneon), Emily Granger (harp), Nicky Crayson (jazz vocalist) and David Theak (jazz saxophonist and bandleader).
Nexas Quartet have performed at the Australian Festival of Chamber Music in Townsville, Orange Chamber Music Festival and Melbourne Recital Centre, among others. They have also given live to air broadcasts for ABC Classic FM and Fine Music.
Nexas Quartet will also take part in a number of community engagement events at local primary schools and music conservatoriums during the tour.
