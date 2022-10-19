Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester community groups called to apply for Stratford Coal Community Support Program funding

October 19 2022 - 7:00am
The Gloucester Junior Magpies Rugby League Club were thrilled with their new kit, funded by Stratford Coals Community Support Program. Picture supplied

Local community organisations in Gloucester with initiatives that make a positive difference to the local community are being encouraged to apply for funding in the next round of Stratford Coal's Community Support Program.

