Local community organisations in Gloucester with initiatives that make a positive difference to the local community are being encouraged to apply for funding in the next round of Stratford Coal's Community Support Program.
The 2023 Community Support Program is funded by Yancoal Australia and provides financial assistance to local groups working in the areas of health, social and community, environment, education, and training.
Stratford Coal operations manager John Cullen urged local community groups to apply for financial assistance.
"Our Community Support Program gives us the opportunity to assist those locally focused programs and initiatives capable of making a real contribution to the continued growth and sustainability of the region.
"A previously successful local organisation was Gloucester Junior Magpies Rugby League Club. With funding support from us, they were able to purchase safety equipment, jerseys, and insurance for the club.
"This is just one example of the fantastic work that has been supported by the program and it's great to see the positive impact it makes to our community," Mr Cullen said.
The program is open for applications until November 4, 2022. For more information or for an application, go to visit www.stratfordcoal.com.au.
Yancoal is proud to be investing into local and regional Australia, helping build stronger communities across the country, Mr Cullen said.
