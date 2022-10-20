With 11 apologies our numbers were down a little but 26 members enjoyed a meal provided by Land and Sea before settling down to listen to guest speaker Mandy Tomlinson advise about the benefits to be gained from practising Pilates.
The Trading Table offered a variety of goodies ranging from books, magazines, plants, fresh vegetables to cooking items while the tickets in the major fundraiser of art by artist Bev Barbour in support of five Learning for Life students sold at a good pace.
Tickets of $2 each can be purchased at the November and December luncheon meetings or by contacting Pat on 0488 430 001. (If unanswered please leave your name and phone number so your call can be returned.) The winner will be drawn at the Christmas meeting - a lovely gift for someone!
