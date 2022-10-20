Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester VIEW Club October meeting

By Bev Maybury
October 20 2022 - 7:00am
Guest speaker Mandy Tomlinson talked about the benefits of practising Pilates. Picture supplied

With 11 apologies our numbers were down a little but 26 members enjoyed a meal provided by Land and Sea before settling down to listen to guest speaker Mandy Tomlinson advise about the benefits to be gained from practising Pilates.

Local News

