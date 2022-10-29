Gloucester Advocate
MidCoast Council offering workshops throughout November

October 29 2022 - 1:00am
MidCoast Council is inviting community members to attend family-friendly workshops across the region throughout November to assist Council in developing an open spaces and recreation strategy.

