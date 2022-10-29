MidCoast Council is inviting community members to attend family-friendly workshops across the region throughout November to assist Council in developing an open spaces and recreation strategy.
A two-hour workshop will take place at Tea Gardens - Hawks Nest, Forster, Gloucester and Taree on a Saturday in November. There will be weeknight evening workshops in Bulahdelah, Pacific Palms, Harrington and Stroud.
Outdoor spaces included in the strategy range from parks, gardens, sports fields, playgrounds, dog parks, foreshore areas, walkways and cycleways to village squares and other public places.
"We all love the outdoors in the beautiful MidCoast region. Everyone is invited to contribute to this 15-year strategy. We want to get a fresh perspective on how the community uses these important spaces, and wants to use them in the future. This will help us confirm and prioritise their needs," said Council's Manager Strategy and Projects, Amanda Hatton.
"We also want to explore your innovative ideas to make our outdoor spaces more appealing," said Ms Hatton.
All workshops include a light meal and the whole family is invited.
There will be children's activities and a colouring-in competition. There are prizes for kids to win, including family passes to see Are We There Yet? screening at the Manning Entertainment Centre in March 2023.
If you can't make a workshop, you can still take part. Visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/outdoor-spaces where you can complete the survey and post your ideas on the wall or the map.
To register for one of the workshops, go to haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/outdoor-spaces.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.