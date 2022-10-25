The Gloucester Show is set to return this weekend for the first time since 2019, despite fears recent rain would force yet another washout.
After reassessing on Monday afternoon, organisers are now happy to proceed with what promises to be a great event.
Originally planned for April this year, the show had to be rescheduled due to the flooding that occurred at the time.
According to Gloucester Agricultural, Horticultural and Pastoral Association (AH&P) secretary, Lorraine Forbes, the event has been a long time coming, given the number of disruptions incurred over the past several years.
"We haven't been able to hold the show since 2019, either due to COVID or because of wet weather, so this is attempt number five to actually hold the show," Lorraine said.
In addition to the disruption of a major community event, the series of cancellations has also adversely affected the show society financially, with the annual event traditionally providing a major injection of revenue to the organisation.
"From a financial point of view we rely on the show for the majority of our annual income. We've been fortunate that we've had support from the NSW government with grants to help us with paying the cost of running the show."
Of course it's not only organisers, but the whole community that is glad to hear this year's event will be going ahead, with an array of activities and entertainment planned for all who visit.
Events like wood chop, demolition derby, lawnmower races, fireworks, showjumping, reptile show, camel rides, heavy horse display, animal nursery, cattle judging, pavilion displays, camp oven cook up, billy boiling and more are planned throughout the two days.
There's no doubt the event will provide a welcome return to the area's social calendar.
"We're hoping for around 3000 visitors. It would be lovely if we got even more because the community is really looking forward to having a show," Lorraine said.
The Gloucester Show is scheduled to be held at the Gloucester Showgrounds on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. Any changes to event proceeding will be advised on the AH&P social media pages.
