Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
What's on

Gloucester Show going ahead for the first time since 2019

RK
By Rick Kernick
October 25 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Debbie Hicks, Heather Eggins, Chris Murray, Kate Makepeace, Anne Webber and Mandy Latimore setting up for the Gloucester Show. Picture Scott Calvin

The Gloucester Show is set to return this weekend for the first time since 2019, despite fears recent rain would force yet another washout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.