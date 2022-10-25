AS a young boy growing up in Gloucester John 'Tad' Parish was a regular at Gloucester Magpies rugby league games.
The Magpies were the kings of the competition in those days, winning a string of premierships with powerful teams.
"I used to go to the showground with my sisters and watch all those guys,'' Parish recalls.
He couldn't wait to join the ranks. He'd started playing league with Gloucester in the Taree and District Junior League and was in a premiership winning under 15 side.
However, not everything went to plan for the quality fullback when he graduated to seniors.
"Other than in 1974 when we made the semi-finals, we struggled right through to '82 when we folded. There was no work here and we couldn't keep any kids. It was a pretty tough time.''
Despite these setbacks Parish managed to carve out a stellar career that included representing Group Three, North Coast and Country, while he also had a successful two year stint in Newcastle with Waratah Mayfield.
He also played a leading role in re-establishing the club to return to football in the then Group Three Saturday League.
Parish will join Group Three's most elite club on November 25 when he is inducted into the Group Three Hall of Fame at a function to be held at the Wingham Services Club. He'll join fellow Magpies Keith Tull, Joe White and Kevin Everett.
He lists playing for Country, winning a premiership with Gloucester and being named player of the year in Newcastle as the highlights.
Parish gained representative honours with Group Three for the first time when he was 19, while in 1977 he made North Coast when the division went from Gloucester to Tweed Heads. This was for Country Championship games along with matches in the Amco Cup, a televised mid-week competition that pitted country divisional sides against city teams
"Then I got picked to play in a possible/probables game in Queanbeyan. From there I made the Country side to tour Queensland,'' Parish said.
"Larry Corowa, Peter Knight, Brian Hetherington, Phil Amidy... there were a lot of good players in that team.''
Parish also attracted attention from city clubs, but opted to stay at Gloucester.
"In those days it was all performance-based. If you didn't make first grade it was hardly worth your while, it wasn't that lucrative,'' he said.
''I was just married, bought a house and had a good life here. If the money was there then like it is now I might have done it differently, but I was happy to live in the country.''
However Newcastle club Waratah Mayfied came up with an offer and Parish agreed to terms. It meant he could stay home and travel to Newcastle to train and play.
"I went down there and had a couple of years. It was really good,'' he said.
Parish was selected in the Newcastle representative side but had to withdraw.
"They wanted me to train two nights a week. I was already going down there once a week for Waratah, so I dropped out,'' he explained.
He returned to the Magpies in 1979. The club had made a couple of signings and things looked promising. However, the hard times continued.
Parish still remained a regular in Group Three teams. Group Three beat Group Two in 1981 and 1982. They were the only two wins he had in those seasons.
"It was a funny feeling to actually kick a couple of goals and actually win a game,'' he laughed.
The Magpies pulled out of the competition early in 1982. A number of clubs sought his services, but Parish signed with the Wingham Tigers.
"Wingham was always a good footy team. They used to belt hell out of me, but when we folded they were the first blokes over here chasing me,'' he said.
"I drove the bus over and we took seven or eight under 18s and five or six of my mates who still wanted to keep playing. It was a good relationship between our guys and the club.''
He relished the opportunity to play in better company. Wingham qualified for the 1982 grand final but were beaten 10-7 in a classic encounter by Taree Old Bar.
"Old Bar captain-coach Darryl Warwick beat us that day,'' Parish said.
After two years at the Tigers Parish was an instigator in Gloucester joining the Saturday League.
"A number of my mates said we can't compete at first division level, but we could go back in the second division, so we got a couple of teams (first and reserve grade) together. The standard wasn't quite as high, but it was a way to finish my career,'' he said.
A shoulder injury sustained earlier when playing for North Coast troubled him.
"I didn't have the same upper strength as I did in my younger days, so I was happy just to run around at that level, play with my mates and enjoy it,'' he said.
However, he was the centre of some controversy when coach Kevin Hardy named Parish in group and North Coast (then Groups Two and Three) teams. At least one senior official was determined that Saturday League players wouldn't play representative football.
"I'd had a pretty good history with Kevy and someone pulled out of a game in Newcastle. Kev told me that if I turned up at Newcastle the next day then I'd get a game,'' Parish said.
"He said 'I can't put you in the side but I can put you on the bench and into the game after 20 minutes.' I said 'that'll do me.' "
Parish won a premiership in the Magpies in 1988. He kept playing until he was 36. He later coached Gloucester soon after the club joined the Newcastle Hunter League.
He rates Wauchope's Robert 'Rocky' Laurie as the best footballer he played with. They were members of successful North Coast teams.
"As far as a ball player Rocky was the best,'' he said.
He still gets along to Gloucester games, although golf is a sporting passion these days.
It's been some journey.
"Rugby league's a great game. A funny game at times, but a great game,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
