'That's Amore: Short Bites of Love's ups and downs' is the new production from Gloucester Arts and Community Council Inc (GACCI) and is set to hit audiences in the eye like a big pizza pie with something a little out of the ordinary.
Rather than staging a conventional play, the group has opted instead to create a show that is a pastiche of scenes and monologues centred around one pivotal theme: love.
It is an approach that has seen director, Wendy Buswell, draw from an array of classical and contemporary texts providing her actors with a range of material and settings, each written about the perils of being smitten.
"I have a huge collection of plays, and I just sort of went through them and went, 'Oh, that'll be a really nice scene', and 'yeah, that monologue will work'. It's a whole range from Shakespeare to a couple of quite contemporary plays," Wendy said.
Wendy has assembled a troupe outside of the usual GACCI cohort, casting players ranging in age from teens to late sixties, many of whom have been away from the 'hot lights' for a considerable period of time.
"They're all local people. No one famous. It's a new group of people," Wendy said.
Asked about the absence of many GACCI regulars, her response was simply, "I think they just wanted to give it a break."
Into the fray comes Renee Berger, Tish Caelli, Peter Chidiac, Graeme Healy, Clay Hill, Joseph Hogan, Anita Jackson, Will Maslen and Jasmine Van-Aalst.
Along the way the actors will be tackling scenes ranging from the poignant to comedic.
However, no performance based on the theme of love could be complete without the most famous of all love stories, Romeo and Juliet.
"I'm using Romeo and Juliet because if you're looking at love you've got to have the balcony scene. So the two younger people are doing that," Wendy said.
"And then I've got this beautiful scene with an older couple who realise there's been a huge betrayal in their marriage. And then there's a beautiful internet scene where a couple are meeting for the first time."
'That's Amore: Short Bites of Love's ups and downs' is playing at the Gloucester Citizens Centre, 30 Hume Street, Gloucester, on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26.
Show starts 7.30pm, doors open at 6.45
