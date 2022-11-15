Gloucester Advocate
Love comes to Gloucester in Gloucester Arts and Community Council Inc's November production

RK
By Rick Kernick
November 16 2022 - 4:00am
'That's Amore: Short Bites of Love's ups and downs' is a pastiche of scenes and monologues centred around the pivotal theme of love.

'That's Amore: Short Bites of Love's ups and downs' is the new production from Gloucester Arts and Community Council Inc (GACCI) and is set to hit audiences in the eye like a big pizza pie with something a little out of the ordinary.

Local News

