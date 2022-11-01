Students from Gloucester Public School were amongst the awards after distinguishing themselves at the annual Newcastle Permanent Primary Mathematics competition.
The statewide competition saw participation from 330 schools with 20,400 students entering what is the longest running competition in the state.
Gloucester Public's years five and six students performed exceptionally well in the examination which consisted of 35 questions to be answered within an allowable time of 45 minutes.
Justin Boorer and Toby Kellehear from Year 5, and Christopher Bolton of Year 6 each attained a High Distinction for their efforts, while Distinctions were awarded to Matthew Woods, Zali Jennings, Emma Latimore, Olivia Wade, Amos Tukuafu, Matilda Blayden, Sam Griffin, Olive Kelly, Janella Brooks, Tyler Hobbins, Sienna Sanderson, Lily Sansom, Ellie Cameron and Hamish Haschek.
Year 6 Merit Awards were achieved by Bradley Higgins, Samuel Burns, Charlie Bignell, Brodie Baker, Kyharlee Holden, Samira Soupidis, Liam Wamsley, Amelia Wooster, Mackenzie Young and Holly Davies.
Year 5 Merit Awards went to Ryder Martin, Eli Stuckings, Emily Clarke, Amelia Fenning, Reanna Gorton, Cliffton, Dean Griffin, Chloe Campbell, Jarred Rolvink, Destiny Osland, Madison Gooch, and Bonnie Clarke.
All of the students can be proud of their efforts, while their success can also be seen as a vindication of the commitment of faculty and staff at Gloucester Public School.
