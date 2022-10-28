Gloucester motorists are in line for some relief with the NSW government to invest $50 million in helping regional and rural councils fix the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.
The new funding builds on the $500 million invested by the NSW government through the Fixing Local Roads program to help regional councils repair, maintain and seal local roads across the state.
Funding under the Fixing Local Roads Pothole Repair Round is available to 95 regional councils and authorities to help repair potholes on regional and local roads. Work must be completed between January 1, 2023 and January 1, 2024.
Applications for funding are open for two weeks with funding announced in November so councils can begin work as soon as possible.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said NSW has had more than its fair share of natural disasters and extreme weather and that more than 135,000 potholes have been repaired on State roads in regional NSW since February.
"We certainly have plenty more potholes that still require attention, particularly on council-managed roads," Mr Farraway said.
"This funding is available to help every regional council across the State to carry out emergency repairs and would fix roughly more than 420,000 potholes on their roads."
Member for Upper Hunter Dave Layzell said under the new round, Dungog, Liverpool Plains, MidCoast, Mid-Western, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Upper Hunter councils have been invited apply for funding to help them address their highest priority pothole repairs.
"It is hard to drive anywhere on our road network without dodging potholes as a result of the wet weather we have experienced this year," Mr Layzell said.
"This additional support will help ease the pressure local councils are facing and boost the resources they can draw upon to repair their most damaged roads to improve safety and reduce wear and tear on vehicles."
