Gloucester Advocate

$50m allocated to fix potholes throughout NSW regional roads

October 28 2022 - 1:00am
Dave Layzell and Minister for Regional Transport & Roads Sam Farraway inspecting road damage. Picture supplied.

Gloucester motorists are in line for some relief with the NSW government to invest $50 million in helping regional and rural councils fix the increasing number of potholes brought on by this year's extreme wet weather.

