Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Garden Club October 2022 report

By Gloucester Garden Club
October 28 2022 - 7:00am
Pearl Beggs with some of her extensive collection of hippeastrums. Picture supplied

Members of Gloucester Garden Club met on a bright sunny day last Wednesday at the home of Kim and Kevin Arney in Moonlight Circuit, south of Gloucester.

