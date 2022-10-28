Members of Gloucester Garden Club met on a bright sunny day last Wednesday at the home of Kim and Kevin Arney in Moonlight Circuit, south of Gloucester.
The Arneys moved onto their acreage six years ago, to an almost bare block with a new house and only four trees. The dam was there from the beginning and whilst not presently stocked with fish, now sees many cranes, pelicans, turtles, eels and frogs making their home there.
Kevin fully restored the "Ruby Princess", the timber boat which is floating on the dam and which has provided several fun "champagne cruises"!
The garden has really matured since our last visit five years ago and we thanked Kim and Kevin for hosting a most enjoyable meeting there.
It was an information packed gathering.
To celebrate the 70-year reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Gloucester Garden Club will work with MidCoast Council in the planting of a wildlife corridor down behind the cemetery and the planting of a specimen of The Queen's Tree, a rare Sessile Oak (Quercus petraea) in Gloucester Park.
David Marston gave an interesting talk about the pros and cons of the three types of grass most commonly found in our gardens: kikuyu, Queensland blue couch and buffalo grass.
Council's new book Garden Escapees is available on the council website and hard copies will soon be available at council offices.
Pearl Beggs followed with a fascinating demonstration of her method of propagating hippeastrums, having found that the bees do not like "hippies" and that hand pollinating and raising from seed do not always produce the most reliable results. Pearl totally removes the leaves and roots then cuts the bulb into four pieces, following a routine of careful propagating from there. Our thanks to Pearl for her advice.
The Flower Competition was won by Tessa Searle with a large yellow iris, Ros McIntyre was second with a deep purple iris and Pearl Beggs was third with a cream and purple iris named "Decadence". Tessa Searle also won the vege competition with her beetroot, David Marston was second with some ginger and Dell O'Hare was third with a bunch of mint. The Lucky Door prize was won by Bev Jackson. Sadly Marilyn Swan, our Life Member from Newcastle, was absent so missed out on the Membership Draw.
The last meeting for the year will be held on Wednesday, November, 23 at the hilltop home of Sharyn and Albert Blanch, 99 Irrawang Road, Gloucester.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.