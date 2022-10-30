The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked yesterday afternoon to a report of a motorbike accident at Faulkland, south west of Gloucester.
NSW Ambulance Paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team treated and stabilised the rider, a 48-year-old woman.
The rider suffered serious multiple injuries after colliding with a small duck which caused her to come off her bike.
The woman was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition for further treatment.
