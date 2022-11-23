Dorothy Kirk shares with us some of Gloucester's history, some of which she was part of and some of which involved her family.
Next year (2023) would be the 70th anniversary of the Street and Parish departmental store which stood on the site IGA now occupies.
The photo taken in 1953 of the staff features Dorothy is in the front row left. She was cashier. The store sold everything from groceries and drapery through to ironmongery.
Among in her collection is a photo of the 1950 Gloucester Show, with cars stacked around the showring.
Dorothy spent the final three years of her schooling at boarding school in Sydney. She wanted to work in a bank when she left school but there were few bank jobs for women then.
Following work at the departmental store, Dorothy went on to join Gloucester Shire Council's staff, starting as rates clerk and moving on the become the Burrough's machine operator.
A photo taken in 1903 is of the AA Company sale of the first subdivision of the Gloucester estate. The sale was held at Stroud on November 27, 1903. The AA Company started in Port Stephens then came to Stroud.
Dorothy's grandfather William John Williams came from Stratford on Avon in the UK to Tomago, and then bought the farm at Stratford, Edgmond Park. The farm was passed on to Dorothy's dad Frank Williams and his brother Norman, Norman's son Bill is now on it.
The farm was virgin bush that had to be cleared, and a hut was made from the timber. Dorothy's dad and his wife, Lena Farley moved into the house in 1922.
