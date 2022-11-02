Weather warning: damaging winds, peak gusts up to 100 km/h

Residents can expect damaging winds with peak gusts up to 100 kilometres an hour, according to Wednesday's weather warning from the Bureau of Meteorology.
"A vigorous west to south-westerly wind regime will persist over eastern NSW in the wake of a trough that has recently shifted off the East Coast and into the Tasman Sea," a bureau spokesperson said.
While wind gusts should ease below the 'severe threshold' during the day, residents have been warned that saturated soils mean an increased risk of winds toppling trees and powerlines.
Temperatures also plummeted on Wednesday, with some parts of the State recording snow in November.
Along the Mid North Coast Wednesday was forecast to be a mostly sunny day with a slight chance of a shower about higher ground, near zero chance elsewhere.
Snow could fall above 1000 metres.
Winds 25 to 40 km/h.
