Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

St Nicholas OOSH Gloucester wins National Child Protection Week award

RK
By Rick Kernick
November 4 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Nicholas OOSH Gloucester hasn't wasted any time making a name for itself since opening its doors in June, with its students already winning an art prize within the first six months of the centre's operation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.