St Nicholas OOSH Gloucester hasn't wasted any time making a name for itself since opening its doors in June, with its students already winning an art prize within the first six months of the centre's operation.
The Decorate Your Gate competition is an initiative run in recognition of National Child Protection Week where early education centres were challenged to decorate their gate, fence, or alternative space in line with the theme, "Every child, in every community, needs a fair go".
St Nicholas OOSH nominated supervisor, Jodie Whitby was keen for the children to give it a go. After that, it seems the youngsters took the idea and ran with it all the way to the finish line.
"We thought, we're a new service so let's enter. Our depiction was the Gloucester Bucketts, and the children helped design, paint, and decorate everything. In the end we were just there to provide the materials," Jodie said.
Taking into account the contest's theme, the students created a display that reflected their surrounding environment with themselves represented within that community. According to Jodie Whitby, it was a natural process driven by the children themselves.
"It took us two weeks to finish, but we just kept adding. The children decided we needed flowers in the background, so they created cutout flowers, then they created depictions of themselves, so every child was represented. Then some horses and cows, and the Gloucester river, and it was great," Jodie said.
So how was the news of their win greeted?
"They were so excited. When we entered I said, 'it's a competition, let's just give it our best shot', but we weren't quite sure because there's a lot of services from Aberdeen to Taree. But we came out on top which is great," Jodie said.
St Nicholas OOSH Gloucester will be offering a range of activities over the summer break, including excursions, a movie day, bowling, along with other events. Check the centre's website for more details at stnicholasoosh.org.au/gloucester.
National Child Protection Week is an annual initiative based on the principle that "protecting children is everyone's business". It aims to raise awareness about the complexity of child abuse and neglect. It also aims to empower the community to work together to prevent it.
