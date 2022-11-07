Students, job seekers and parents need not travel to Taree anymore to attend a jobs and careers expo.
Recognising that Gloucester is a "hole in a doughnut" for services, Regional Industry Education Partnerships (RIEP), a program of the NSW government, and Gloucester Business Chamber are cohosting the Connect Gloucester Jobs Fair and Careers Expo, the first careers expo ever held in Gloucester.
Not only is the expo being held closer to home, but at a much more convenient time than other expos. The expo will be run from 5.30pm to 8pm, meaning students and parents can attend after school and work.
The event is being held on Thursday, November 10 at the Gloucester Showground cattle pavilion.
The expo aims to bring together employers, industry, community, and schools, bringing everyone together in the one spot to showcase the jobs available within the region, the variety of industries, and pathways into those industries for people wanting to enter them.
A broad spectrum of industry representatives are attending, including from engineering, dairy, agriculture, community services, aged care, disability, real estate, childcare, Australian Defence Force Recruiting, and more.
And for the jobseekers, some of those industries have jobs available right now.
Education providers will also be there, including VERTO, MEDG, TAFE, and Tocal College. Some of the providers have fee-free courses that would be applicable to underemployed people wanting to upskill.
For those wanting to undertake tertiary education but study close to home, representatives from Taree Universities Campus and University of New England Taree Campus will also be on hand to answer any questions.
A sausage sizzle will be provided so you can grab dinner on the run, and there are also things to keep younger members of the family amused, such as face painting and firies with their fire engines. An earthmoving company is bringing along a digging machine to show the kids as well.
Entry is free, and RIEP and Gloucester Business Chamber are inviting the whole community to get behind the expo, so it will become a regular event.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
