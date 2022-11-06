The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an accident at Gloucester on Sunday, November 7.
Just after midday on Sunday, NSW Ambulance tasked the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to a property in Gloucester.
A 72-year-old man fell from a ladder and sustained possible abdominal and pelvic injuries
The man was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
