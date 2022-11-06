Gloucester Advocate

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a property in Gloucester

Updated November 7 2022 - 3:12pm, first published 9:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Gloucester. Picture supplied

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to an accident at Gloucester on Sunday, November 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.