The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Volunteer Support Group is preparing to hit the greens this November at the Gloucester Country Club with their annual golf day in support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Support Group chairperson, Brian Clarke said the day is a great opportunity for Gloucester and surrounding communities and businesses to support the lifesaving service in the region.
"We saw as recently as this week how important the service is to this area when the Rescue Helicopter conducted a mission here on Monday," Mr Clarke said.
"Our golf day is a great way for the community and business to show their support for the service and contribute to helping to save local lives.
"We are already very fortunate to have the support of the Gloucester Community Shop and we'd love other businesses to come on board as well. This can be through entering a team for the golf day, a hole sponsorship or even simply making a donation to our Support Group activity on the day," Mr Clarke said.
The Gloucester Volunteer Support Group Golf Day will be held at Gloucester Country Club on Friday, November 25.
Further information and bookings can be made by contacting Brian Clarke on 0475 589 995 or by visiting rescuehelicopter.com.au/events.
The community, business partners and the NSW government, through NSW Ambulance and NSW Health, provide the funds to ensure the Westpac Rescue Helicopter continues to save lives across Northern NSW.
About the Service
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service was established in 1975 and through community support and fundraising it has become a critical service that operates four AW139 helicopters from three bases in Belmont, Tamworth and Lismore.
The Service, in partnership with NSW Ambulance and NSW Health, delivers aeromedical search, rescue and inter-hospital transfers to care for communities from north of the Hawkesbury River through to the Queensland border and throughout the New England North West.
Along with the pilot and aircrew officer, every prehospital emergency response mission launches with a dedicated NSW Ambulance critical care paramedic, NSW Health doctor and depending on the needs of each patient the team may include specialist nursing professionals.
