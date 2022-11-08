Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester golf day to support Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

November 8 2022 - 12:00pm
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter on a mission in Gloucester. Picture supplied

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Gloucester Volunteer Support Group is preparing to hit the greens this November at the Gloucester Country Club with their annual golf day in support of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.

