Your guide to what's on in the region

Markets guide
November
Gloucester Farmers Market, Billabong Park, Saturday, November 12 from 8am. Coomba Growers Market, Coomba Aquatic Park, Saturday, November 12 from 9am; Johns River Country Market, Johns River Community Hall, Saturday, November 12 from 8am; Burrell Creek Market, Burrell Creek Hall, Sunday, November 13 from 9am; Moorland Twilight Christmas Market, Moorland Hall, Saturday, November 19, 3pm-7pm; The Hub Markets, Wingham Showground, Saturday, November 19 from 8am; Great Lakes Museum Market, Great Lakes Museum, Sunday, November 20 from 9am; Krambach Market, Krambach Hall, Sunday, November 20 from 8.30am; Nabiac Farmers Market, Nabiac Showground Sunday, November 20 from 8am.
Grandiflora exhibition
November 10 - December 4
Jenny Fusca and Kerry Bruce unite to deck the walls of the Gloucester Gallery with an array of floral themed artwork. Jenny's delicate style graces large canvases while Kerry's loose style and textural impressionistic painting delivers a fearless mix of colours. Both styles successfully balance the delicate nature that flowers hold.
Nexus Quartert
November 12
Music in the Regions and Gloucester Arts and Cultural Council present saxophone group, Nexas Quartet, performing a French-themed classical music program called "The French Saxophone". The program celebrates the heartland of the saxophone - France - and will feature pieces by famous French composers Claude Debussy and Alfred Desenclos, Australian composer Lyle Chan, and American composer George Gershwin. Gloucester Senior Citizens Centre 4-6pm.
Gloucester AH&P Association AGM
December 8
The Gloucester AH&P Association AGM will be held in the Luncheon Pavilion at Gloucester Showground commencing at 7pm. Supper and Christmas cheer will follow the meeting. All financial association members are cordially invited to attend.
