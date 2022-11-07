Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Paula Edwards is the 2022 Gloucester show Young Woman of the Year

RK
By Rick Kernick
Updated November 7 2022 - 7:33pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Gloucester Show 'Young Woman of the Year' award winner, Paula Edwards. Picture supplied.

Paula Edwards isn't the type to sing her own praises.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.