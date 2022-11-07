Paula Edwards isn't the type to sing her own praises.
Fortunately though, her employer saw something special about the 21 year-old Gloucester local and prompted her to enter the Gloucester Show Young Woman of the Year event.
To Paula's surprise she ended up winning. Which wasn't that surprising to those who know her.
"Sally Maslen from Speldon Partnership told me about it. She said, 'we put your name forward and we think you'd be fantastic at this'. So I went through and did it," Paula said.
Paula takes over from Taylah Eyre-Hughes in the retitled role, who has remained on the "throne" since her 2020 "Showgirl" win due to the constant postponements of the Gloucester Show through COVID and flood events.
Since winning the title, Paula is now scheduled to participate in a personal development weekend to be held in Dubbo in November. The weekend course is aimed at preparing the various regional winners for competition in the zone finals held in Kempsey in early 2023, and hopefully, beyond.
Doing things like going to other events as part of the show, putting myself out there more as a person and getting more confident around other people and kind give back to the community- 2022 Gloucester Show Young Woman of the Year winner, Paula Edwards
Currently halfway through her Bachelor of Education, Secondary Arts for History in High School degree, Paula will be busy juggling work, study, and representative duties.
However, she is excited about the prospect of furthering her role as a community ambassador, something that the process thus far has helped her prepare for.
"I think what I've gained is being able to step out more in the community. For instance, I'm on the show committee now," Paula said.
"Doing things like going to other events as part of the show, putting myself out there more as a person and getting more confident around other people and kind give back to the community."
Asked about her personal goals for the future, Paula said she is looking forward to finishing her studies and establishing a career in the education sector and helping other young women along the way.
"Finishing uni, getting a teaching job, and being able to pass on what I've learned to someone else who wants to go through and do the same thing," Paula said.
