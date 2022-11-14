Paul Blanch led from the outset in this year's Gloucester Golf Club championship.
He turned in a two-under-par final round to seal his win eight strokes ahead of his nearest rival.
So dominant was Paul in the three-round championship that he finished three-under-par over the three rounds, a feat not achieved in the 62 year history of the club.
It was Paul's fourth club championship with previous wins in 2014, 2015 and 2017.
So, club champion for 2022 is Paul Blanch with rounds of 71, 72 and 70 for a championship total of 213.
Last year's champion, Jamie Andrews, was runner up with a total of 221 for his three rounds.
Net winner in A-grade over the three rounds was Brian McInnes with a net score of 227.
Doug Blanch won B-grade with a three round total of 273 with Bill Murray a goodly distance back on 296 strokes in runner up spot; the net winner in the grade was Paul Garland with 246 net.
Mark Stone took out C-grade with a three round total of 295 from Mitch Andrews, 317. Jim Bird won the net with 221 net.
Saturday's event was an individual stroke sponsored by the Arkwood Family as the event doubled for a much wet weather delayer July Monthly Medal.
The monthly medal was won by Brian McInnes with a score of 68 net, a score made meritorious as he had but 11 puts on the back nine.
Brian was also the net winner in A-grade while Paul Blanch was the gross winner in that grade with his two-under-par 70.
In B grade Doug Blanch's net 71 and gross 87 took out the top spots while Jim Bird had a "blinder" in C-grade to take out the top net and gross scores in the grade with his 69 and 99 respectively.
Balls in the associated ball competition went to Brian McInnes, 68, Paul Blanch and Jim Bird, 69, Doug Blanch 71 and Chris Murray and Mitch Andrews 72.
Nearest-to-the-pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by Steve Macdonald, whose tee shot landed on the green but so far from the pin no one was prepared to measure the distance.
Glenn Williams did the job in B-grade landing 1130cm from the hole.
It was a father-and-son affair at the 6th and 15th holes with Paul Blanch finishing 280cm away and Doug Blanch, 250cm, in A and B-grades respectively. There was not a C grader in sight at any of the par-three holes.
Long drive winners at the 8th and 17th holes were Kyran Laurie in A-grade, Doug Blanch B-grade and Andrew Lenehan in C-grade.
Super Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, November 11 was won by Peter Markey with 16 stableford points by virtue of a count back from the top two ball winners Rob Moore and Peter Buettel also scoring 16 points. Balls were also won by Dave Mann and Doug Blanch with their 14 points apiece.
On Saturday, November 19 there will be an individual stableford sponsored by Knowla Stud and the following Saturday there will be another individual stableford.
Meanwhile Bob Kirkup and Peter Buettel finished miles ahead of the field in the Tveteran golf competition sponsored by Julie and Steve Kriss.
The event was an individual stableford with Bob Kirkup in the winner's circle with 40 points. He was closely followed by Peter Buettel on 38 points.
