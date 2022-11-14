Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester Golf Club champion is Paul Blanch

November 15 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester Golf Club champions Paul Blanch (A-grade), Doug Blanch (B-grade), Mark Stone (C-grade).

Paul Blanch led from the outset in this year's Gloucester Golf Club championship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.