Quarterly economic development report gives insight into council business

The MidCoast Council quarterly (July-September) economic development update has been described as an important report and one which provided excellent reading.
The report, which was tabled, discussed and passed by councillors unanimously at last week's October monthly ordinary meeting by councillors and staff, is regarded as a critical component of the MidCoast LGA (local government area).
Economic development (ED) drives growth in an economy because it facilitates an improved quality of life that includes increased access to opportunities for existing and future residents, growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman reported.
She said ED was one of five key areas of importance identified for the community by the council delivery program.
"In recognition of the importance of ED, a quarterly report has been prepared to keep the community informed about the general state of the Mid Coast economy and council's recent activities in supporting economic growth," Ms Tuckerman said.
"This is the second quarterly report presented to council and combines the information previously presented every quarter on the successful delivery of Destination Barrington Coast, recognising that tourism is just one of the ways that council supports economic growth.
"As more economic data is released regarding the 2021 Census, future quarterly reports will be updated.
The tourism sentiment index for Barrington Coast puts us in the top 25 per cent of destinations world-wide with the global sentiment comparison, which is a great result.- Jeremy Miller
"The September report also contains some information about some council initiatives which support our local cultural industries."
Jeremy Miller was interested in the area's visitor spend which came in just under $117 million for the two months from June to August.
"I would like to pass on my thanks to Port Macquarie, The Hills and Umina Beach for spending your money here." Cr Miller said.
"The tourism sentiment index for Barrington Coast puts us in the top 25 per cent of destinations world-wide with the global sentiment comparison, which is a great result," he said.
"And. I see in the report there is a farmer who wants a wife who brought a film crew to our region and brought national exposure to a number of our local sites, which is wonderful."
This included 349,000 TikTok views over three months, he said
"There is far more to unpack with a lot more exciting data in this report."
During this year's NSW Local Government conference a demographer illustrated how important regional areas are to the cities, deputy mayor, Alan Tickle said.
"What the stats have also shown are that the greatest challenge we have in many areas, such as ours, is the school leaver component, that we have an exodus of school leavers chasing employment." he said.
"ED is a massive driver for employment which is really critical for us, they leave also chasing education, but of late we have a university facility available in this area which is another way that we can retain young people in this area for study.
"The stats also show there has been a migration in the retirement space which also puts a massive strain for provision of aged care services, an area which this council operates in.
"So, having a report of this quality coming regularly not only gives us a snapshot for the community but will also give council a snapshot when we start looking at our own challenges in land planning and the impacts that that has on the wider community.
"I commend the staff on this report and also it is an indication this council has of its commitment to ED."
Peter Epov acknowledged it was an excellent report for its data.
"But, the key message we should get out of this are the economic indicators listed in the front of the report which show that in the 2015-16 financial year the value added was (more than) $2.57 billion." Cr Epov said.
'However, this fell by about $170 million in the 2020-21 financial year."
"These are important statistics, and they are very relevant over that period of time.
"Obviously we've had COVID, we've had disasters we've had floods but it demonstrates that we need to do a lot more work in trying to stimulate growth and development."
The report is available at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Your-Council/About-MidCoast-Council/Council-Meetings/Meeting-Agendas-and-Minutes.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
