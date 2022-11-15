A series of new Landscape and Fire Engagement workshops is coming to Bungwahl and Stroud.
The workshops are a collaboration between MidCoast Council, Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare and the Rural Fire Service.
This series is an opportunity for the two communities to help land managers learn about what are the barriers and knowledge gaps to fire risk and mitigation.
The opportunity also provides these two communities a chance to increase their skills and community connections.
The series is made up of four workshops per community. The first workshop and potentially the second workshop contain information and activities based around fire behaviour, fire in the landscape and the risk wildfire poses to our community.
The next workshops will be based around what each community wants and needs.
Western Sydney University has also partnered with the other services to deliver the project. They will be undertaking research concurrently with the workshops to provide insight and help each community better prepare for bushfires.
The first of the four workshops is on Monday, November 28 at Bungwahl Hall, and Wednesday, November 30 at Stroud School of Arts Hall.
The other three workshops will follow in 2023 at both locations after consultation with the community.
To check out the series go to www.eventbrite.com/cc/landscape-and-fire-engagement-workshops-1370519.
For more information contact fire ecology education officer Olivia Eglin on mc2t.fire@gmail.com.
This project has been made possible with funding from the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program.
