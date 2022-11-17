The next day was our final full day at res. We got up to go to Questacon. This was really fun - we got to explore the different wonders of science in a really fun way. Once we got back we had lunch then we had a class with the Young Change Agents which was learning about finding areas in our community we want to improve and creating mock social enterprise ideas to pitch to the group. We all enjoyed it and we all came up with some great ideas.

