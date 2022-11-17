During Week three of this school term, Gloucester's Aurora College students participated in the yearly Canberra Residential School with 430 high potential and gifted students from rural and regional NSW.
Five students from Gloucester High School took the trip down to Canberra, along with Year 6 Aurora College students from Gloucester and Barrington Public Schools.
Aurora students connect with their teachers and classmates in timetabled lessons through a cutting-edge virtual learning environment which comprises web conferencing software, a learning management system and a range of communication and collaboration tools. Students study the balance of the curriculum in their local government school.
This unique provision allows students to access a challenging academic program without the need to leave their local community.
Residential schools give students the opportunity to meet and work with their peers and teachers.
This very popular program includes lessons, tutorials, master classes, mentoring sessions and programs.
Special mention should be made to Seth for receiving the People's Choice Science Fair award at the end of year assembly.
Res 2022, in summary, was one of the best experiences of my life. It was a chance for my peers and I to meet each other and bond in person.
We first made our journey to Canberra. The next day we got up early ready for our English lesson. We did a Disney trivia as we had been studying the Disney dilemma in class and after this we had our maths lesson where we built large tetrahedrons from small tetrahedrons.
After lunch we went to the Australian Institute of Sport, which was fun. We were able to have a look at the sporting simulations. Once we got back we had leisure time which is always really fun when we get to know our classmate and teachers more. I then went off to debating so we could get some practice face-to-face for upcoming debates.
That night we had the disco which was a major highlight and I don't think there was anyone there who didn't end the night dancing. The next day we were up and ready to head off to the zoo, which we explored in our groups.
Once we got back the Year 8s had the science fair where we set up our presentations and the Year 7s came through for inspiration and to vote for who would win the people's choice award.
Later that night we went go-karting, which was the main thing everyone was looking forward to. Everybody enjoyed the night.
The next day was our final full day at res. We got up to go to Questacon. This was really fun - we got to explore the different wonders of science in a really fun way. Once we got back we had lunch then we had a class with the Young Change Agents which was learning about finding areas in our community we want to improve and creating mock social enterprise ideas to pitch to the group. We all enjoyed it and we all came up with some great ideas.
Later that evening we had the whole school trivia run by the Year 10s, with some really random questions and games. We all had a blast and after that it was off to the whole school assembly at Canberra University where the Year 10s graduated and end of year awards were handed out by our principal Mr Chris Robertson.
The next day was sad as we all got up really early ready for us to depart back to our parts of the State.
