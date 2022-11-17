Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester High School, Gloucester Public School and Barrington Public School students at Aurora College

November 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Christopher Bolton, Matthew Woods, Charlie Coombe, Jessica Marchant, Hamish Haschek, teacher Hayley Laurie, Seth Toohill-Sargent, Olive Kelly, Rahni Cardy, Justin Boorer and Toby Kellehear at the front. Picture supplied

During Week three of this school term, Gloucester's Aurora College students participated in the yearly Canberra Residential School with 430 high potential and gifted students from rural and regional NSW.

