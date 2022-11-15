Gloucester Advocate
Council

Cr Dheera Smith attended this year's NSW Public Libraries Association conference in Albury

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 15 2022 - 6:00pm
Conference highlights importance of community libraries

Libraries are an incredible benefit to the community, Cr David West told councillors during discussions about the NSW Public Libraries Association conference.

