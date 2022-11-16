Baby boom of endangered Eastern quolls at Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary

Eastern quolls breed in early winter and have a gestation period of 21 days. Females can give birth to up to 30 young, but only have six teats in their pouch. So the first joeys to attach themselves to the teats are the ones who survive, where they remain for about 10 weeks after which they detach and are nurtured by mum. Towards the end of November, when the quolls are between 18 to 20 weeks of age, they are weaned and become independent.