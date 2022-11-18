Gloucester VIEW's November news

Gloucester VIEW Club had a good turn up of members and guests at the fun and interesting November luncheon meeting.
Member Delsie B entertained with her life's profile while Pat read some hilarious poems by well known British poet Pam Ayres.
President Vivien thanked several committee members for their hard work and dedication including Judy H, Pat R, Jenny G and Margaret, while also reminding members to lodge their nomination forms for the 2023 committee.
Lunch was, as usual, delicious, thanks to the catering by Land and Sea.
Along with the Trading Table, raffles and lucky door prize, a special lucky door prize from Milady Hair Salon was also presented.
Tickets in the major fundraiser (a pastel depiction of irises by Bev Barbour) are selling well and the winner will be announced at the Christmas luncheon on December 20. Remember the theme of "Christmas Colours".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.