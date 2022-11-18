Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester VIEW's November news

By Bev Maybury
November 18 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Guest speaker member Delsie B. Picture suppplied

Gloucester VIEW Club had a good turn up of members and guests at the fun and interesting November luncheon meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.