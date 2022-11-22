Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester scout hall site for proposed mural

By Rick Kernick
November 23 2022 - 4:30am
A mural depicting the local area to be painted on the old Gloucester scout hall has been proposed awaiting approval. Picture supplied.

Efforts to further beautify Gloucester are underway with the proposed painting of a mural on the side of the old Scouts hall.

Rick Kernick

Journalist

