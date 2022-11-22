Efforts to further beautify Gloucester are underway with the proposed painting of a mural on the side of the old Scouts hall.
Gloucester Charities has approached MidCoast Council with the proposal and is currently running a survey on Facebook to gauge public opinion of the proposed mural as part of the project submission.
So far the feedback has been mostly positive with about 200 responses indicating their support for the idea, with only a handful against. The group will be presenting its findings by the end of November with council set to review the information in early December.
Should she be successful in her bid, artist Deb Parker of Murals on the Move has agreed to take on the commission.
The mural is for the entire wall covering about about 18m x 3m, painted directly onto the building. The agreed design is a Gloucester landscape with illustrated native animals (koala, platypus, wallabies, kookaburras, owls, etc) doing various Gloucester activities like bike riding, canoeing, bushwalking and reading books in line with the activity inside the hall.
Funding has been provided by independent sources meaning there is no cost to the community or redirection of local or state government revenue.
To have your say, complete the poll on facebook via the link; https://www.facebook.com/groups/460591254111710/user/563633155
Alternatively, forms to sign in support of the mural are available at the Scout Hall, the Community Shop, and the Visitor Information Centre for people who do not use facebook.
