Our History: The Barrington Tops

By Chas Keys, Maitland and District Historical Society
November 18 2022 - 6:00pm
Barrington Tops National Park in 1988. Image from Dulcie Hartlet - Barrington Tops a Vision Splendid.

Barrington Tops has long been an area of great developmental potential and also important for its wilderness value. As a result a long battle has been waged between developmental and conservationist interests over how the area should be treated.

