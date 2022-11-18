The councils were competing for limited resources because there could not be a road to the Tops from every direction. Maitland was at a disadvantage here, because routes up the valleys of the Paterson and Allyn rivers would have been extremely difficult to construct through the most rugged country of the whole area. Eventually, in 1978, an east-west road was built across the Tops linking Gloucester and Scone. No road all the way to the peaks and the plateau was ever built from the Maitland side.