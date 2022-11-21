Gloucester Advocate
Success for Aussie Ark Tasmanian devils breeding project

By Rick Kernick
November 21 2022 - 6:00pm
Conservation organisation, Aussie Ark has conducted health checks of Tasmanian devils born and bred at the Barrington Tops' conservation facility to assess their suitability for release into Aussie Ark's 'wild' population.

