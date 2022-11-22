GLOUCESTER'S batting collapsed in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Wingham at Cedar Party Reserve.
Coming into the game on the back of successive wins, the Bushmen had hoped the match would confirm their status as genuine title contenders. Gloucester skipper Harry Clarke won the toss and elected to bat. With the score at 2/62 Gloucester were poised to make a competitive total, however, the Wingham bowlers had other ideas. Gloucester lost 8/50 to be all out for 112.
Medium pacer Jaimee-Lee Woolfe enjoyed her best T1 return, finishing with 4/16 off four overs. Woolfe represented Hunter in the NSW Combined High School girls' cricket championships played at Kingscliff earlier in the month.
Captain Dave Rees claimed 3/18. Opening batter Johny Cornelius played a lone hand for Gloucester, clubbing 56. Clarke (13) and Sam Whitbread (10) were the only other batters to make double figures.
The Bushmen hit back when Jye Barkwill claimed three early wickets in Wingham's reply. Barkwill dismissed Rees (1), Ben Scowen (11) and Hudson Bird (16) to have Wingham in some bother at 3/37.
However, Michael Rees, playing his first game for the club this season, smashed a rapid and unbeaten 48 while the in-form Ben Cole remained not out on 25 to steer Wingham to victory.
Barkwill finished with 3/39.
In the other T1 games Taree United proved too strong for Taree West while Great Lakes toppled Old Bar.
Next Saturday Gloucester is again on the road, heading to Tuncurry to take on Great Lakes Dolphins.
The following Saturday Gloucester will meet premiers, Taree United, with the clash scheduled for Chatham Park. The T1 competition will then go into recess for Christmas/New Year, resuming on Saturday, January 14.
After seven rounds Gloucester holds down fourth place on 18 points.
Great Lakes leads on 33 points from Taree United and Wingham both on 30.
Old Bar Tavern holds down fifth spot on 12 points followed by Taree West on 3.
The opening round of the Mid North Coast inter-district First XI competition will be played in January. Manning, Macleay and Hastings associations will be involved.
