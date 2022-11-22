Gloucester Advocate
Destination Barrington Coast nominated for two awards

November 22 2022 - 6:00pm
MidCoast Council have been shortlisted for both the 'Tourism Marketing and Campaigns' and the 'Local Government Award for Tourism' awards. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council has been selected as a finalist in two categories in the 2022 New South Wales Tourism Awards for its Destination Barrington Coast campaign .

