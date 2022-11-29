Gloucester Garden Club met in a most beautiful garden at Sharyn and Albert Blanch's home, high on the hill at the top end of Irrawang Road, Gloucester.
The trees and garden beds were looking spectacular with spring colour in all directions. The first three trees planted as tubestock 30 years ago are now enormous and coupled with jacarandas, cape chestnuts, Chinese elm, plum pine and the like, provided a shady and restful setting for our last meeting of the year.
The bee friendly flower beds fill the terraced gardens which slope down to a large pond and look towards the Barrington River flats below.
There was such a lot to enjoy including beautiful vintage pergolas and rotundas, fascinating garden items of historical interest, an old dove cote, garden benches and Sharyn's latest amazing feat, her making of a pair of decorative galvanised iron garden gates.
Sharyn does all the garden maintenance herself but it is truly a "labour of love" for her. Our special thanks to Sharyn for inviting us to once again visit her beautiful garden.
Some considerable discussion took place on the various ways to preserve garlic with advice to use rubber gloves when peeling a quantity of garlic as it is very toxic to the skin. Green thumb Mandy Griffis advised all to put extra effort into mulching our gardens now that the hot weather has arrived.
The guest speaker for the morning was Lorna Tomkinson who enthralled us with her talk "A bee friendly garden and the benefits of same".
European honey bees arrived in Australia in 1822 when an apiary, which still stands today, was made at Vaucluse House in Sydney.
The arrival of the Varroa Destructor virus found at the Newcastle Port earlier this year has resulted in all beekeepers in the Wards River, Craven and Stratford areas having their European honey bees destroyed. Some of our recreational beekeepers in Gloucester have their hives no more than three kilometres from the eradication zone.
The result of no European honey bees from the coast up to Stratford will have a big impact. To attract the native bees Into your garden, plant flowers in clumps or long rows.
Choose those which have a long flowering season, or flower in sequence, particularly blue or purple, mauve, pink, yellow and white which are popular with native bees, whilst shrubs or trees like westringia, lavender, tea tree, crepe myrtle, jacaranda, leptospermum, melaleuca, eucalypt and hardenbergia will attract not only native bees but also necessary wasps and flies. Instructions on how to make a "bee hotel" can be found on websites.
We very much appreciated Lorna sharing her knowledge with us and hope that everyone will make an effort to follow her advice. Printed copies of her full talk will be available at future meetings.
The competition for a table centre or sideboard Christmas themed flower, fruit or vegetable arrangement was won by Shirley Hazell with Jill Carson in second place.
Roslyn McIntyre was given an appreciation award and Judy Holstein won Bruce Barnes' beautiful cross stitched piece depicting Australian native flowers. The lucky door prize went to Anne Cullum.
The membership draw called for Elaine Maslen who unfortunately was not in attendance.
There will not be a garden club meeting during December 2022 or January 2023, so the next one will be on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at the Christian Outreach Centre from 10am.
The committee would like to wish all our members a very enjoyable Christmas, good health and happy gardening in 2023.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.