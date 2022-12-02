Gloucester High School students are getting ready to shed their locks as part of the 'World's Greatest Shave' to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.
The 13 students and two teacher's aides taking part will be sitting in the chair on December 9 in a bid to raise $5000 for the nationally recognised charity.
Handling proceedings on the day will be staff from Tracey's Salon of Barrington who have donated their time to ensure the only thing severed will be follicles.
According to Gloucester High student and school captain, Jorja Beard, the idea sprung from the students' urge to do something for the greater community, even if it meant casting aside the usual vanities hairstyles can sometimes induce.
"We just wanted to do something that could get the whole committee involved because we know cancer is something that affects a lot of people and it has affected a lot of students at our school," Jorja said.
"It wasn't necessarily someone from the SRC (student representative council) diagnosed, but it was something that we thought the community and the whole school could get involved and feel like they were participating in."
The World's Greatest Shave began in 1998 and in the succeeding 24 years more than two million Australians have participated in the fundraiser, with an estimated 37,500 kilograms of hair removed in the name of charity.
The students originally hoped to raise a total of $3500, but the overwhelming support they received allowed them to recalibrate that up to $5000. At present they are at over $4500.
If you would like to donate to their fundraiser, you can do so by visiting worldsgreatestshave.com/donate and entering Gloucester High School in the search field.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.