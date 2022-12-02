Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester Hight School fundraising for Leukaemia Foundation

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 2 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester High students have already passed their original target and are now aiming for $5000 to donate to charity. Picture shutterstock

Gloucester High School students are getting ready to shed their locks as part of the 'World's Greatest Shave' to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.