Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List
What's on

Debut novel titled Karamea House by Anne Keen

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 1 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Barrington Coast author, journalist, and documentary film maker Anne Keen. Picture supplied.

Barrington Coast author and former Gloucester Advocate journalist, Anne Keen has released her first novel, complete with a fictional storyline set in Gloucester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.